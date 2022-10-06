OVL plans $1 bn investment in offshore Petrobras block

“Most people and even experts have not registered that Brazil is an important player in oil. Today, we are the seventh largest producer and seventh largest exporter of oil, and we will be the fifth largest producer and exporter soon. However, India is one of the first countries to accept the idea that Brazil is a major player in oil. Since Brazil is a new player in this industry, it is important that we have as close a relationship as possible with India, which is a major consumer nation," Brazil’s ambassador to India, Andre Aranha de Lago, said in a recent interview.