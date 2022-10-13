OVL-led  consortium  eyes  stake in Adnoc’s oil producing block

Meanwhile, Adnoc is also looking to expand its presence in India through investments in refining and petrochemical projects besides stocking more crude oil in the country, the world’s third-largest energy consumer. Adnoc is also a stakeholder in the proposed refinery and petrochemicals project on India’s west coast. Adnoc has partnered with Reliance Industries Ltd to jointly build a petrochemicals facility in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. OVL is the overseas arm of ONGC and has been investing in oil and gas assets to secure India’s energy needs. It owns participating interests (PI) in 33 oil and gas assets in 15 countries and contributed nearly 9.4% to India’s domestic oil and natural gas output in 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}