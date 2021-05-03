Pandemic impacts coal offtake from Coal India’s mines

“It is true that some of the contractual workers involved in offtake were covid affected," a Coal India official said in an emailed response. “Supplies in April ’21 could have been higher but for the resurgence of second wave of Covid pandemic. But, despite that April ’21 supplies were 3.3% more compared with a covid-free April ’19. In fact, this year’s April offtake is 6.1% higher compared with April of FY18-19, the year when CIL recorded its highest-ever coal offtake," the official added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}