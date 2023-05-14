Panel recommends roadmap for redesigning Indian electricity market

Panel recommends roadmap for redesigning Indian electricity market3 min read 14 May 2023, 07:45 PM IST
The group has proposed comprehensive solutions to address key issues, including the dominance of inflexible long-term contracts, harnessing the inherent diversity of a large and synchronous grid and the need for resource adequacy planning in centre and states
New Delhi: A group constituted by union ministry of power for ‘development of electricity market in India’ has outlined the roadmap and specific recommendations in the redesign of the Indian electricity market of the future.
