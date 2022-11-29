Partners Group AG to invest $300 million in Sunsure Energy for majority stake

Some of the marquee measures taken by the government to promote domestic renewable energy include imposing basic customs duty (BCD) of 40% on solar modules and 25% on cells with effect from 1 April, ₹24,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, and domestic content requirement in ministry of new and renewable energy schemes. Also, being on the approved list of solar PV models and module manufacturers (ALMM) is mandatory for a manufacturers’ equipment to be sourced for government-supported schemes and projects from where discoms procure electricity. The National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting fertilizers, refineries and city gas sectors is also expected to be a game-changer for India.

