Peak fossil-fuel demand is possible in a few years, IEA says6 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 07:25 PM IST
Energy crisis stemming from the Ukraine war is seen hastening a shift to lower-emission sources
Global demand for fossil fuels could peak starting later this decade, according to a prominent energy forecaster, as part of a faster than expected shift that the agency said has been hastened by the energy crisis stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.