Peak fossil-fuel demand is possible in a few years, IEA says

The IEA said that Russia’s falling output is a significant factor in the agency’s timeline and that the reduction is likely to be permanent. Europe’s pivot to renewables will make it an unlikely future market for Russian energy. While Russia has sought to redirect its gas-and-oil supplies to Asian economies such as China and India, it faces challenges there too. The EU aims to levy new sanctions on shipping Russian crude worldwide. Meanwhile, a lack of gas pipelines in Russia’s eastern regions will make sending its gas supplies to China difficult, the IEA said.