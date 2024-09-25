Peak oil demand isn’t on the horizon, Opec says
Giulia Petroni ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 25 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
- The cartel said oil demand is forecast to reach 120.1 million barrels a day in 2050 from 102.2 million barrels a day last year.
Global demand for oil is set to climb over the next two decades, with the fossil fuel expected to hold a nearly 30% share of the energy mix even as the world ramps up efforts to reduce emissions, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said.
