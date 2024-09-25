Peak oil demand isn’t on the horizon, Opec says

Global demand for all forms of energy is set to expand by 24% in the period to 2050, reaching 374 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2050 from 301 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2023, OPEC said. Demand will be driven by developing countries, which are projected to see an increase of 73.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, with around 30% of non-OECD growth coming from India alone.