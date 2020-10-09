Peak oil? OPEC says the world’s richest countries are already there

Mr. Welch points to a still-small but fast growing shift to electric vehicles in pockets of the West. Sales of electric cars accounted for just 2.6% of global car sales but were up 40% from the previous year, according to the International Energy Agency. That growth is most pronounced in the developed world. During the second quarter, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids made up about 7% of total new car sales in the European Union, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.