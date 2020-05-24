India’s peak power demand touches pre-lockdown levels

During April, India’s peak power demand hovered between 2700-2900 MU and touched 3300 MU during the first ten days of May. While it went up to 3600 MU during 11 May-20 May period, it dipped again due to the very severe cyclonic storm Amphan that pounded India’s eastern region with winds of 155-165 kmph gusting up to 190 kmph.