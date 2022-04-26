Peak power demand met across India crosses 201 GW

Peak power demand met across India crosses 201 GW2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country. In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand was around 8.9%, power ministry said
NEW DELHI : The maximum all-India power demand met touched 201.06 GW on Tuesday, surpassing the last year’s maximum demand met.
Last year’s peak power demand met was 200.53 GW recorded on July 7, 2021.
In a statement, the ministry of power said: “The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country. In the month of March this year, the growth in energy demand was around 8.9%."
The demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW during May-June, the ministry said.
It also said that the government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilisation of various resources.
On Monday, union ministers for power and railways held a meeting on Monday to devise strategies for increasing coal supplies to power generation companies in order to meet the rising power demand amid looming coal shortages.
Power minister R.K Singh and railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were accompanied by power secretary Alok Kumar, coal secretary A.K Jain and other senior officials from the ministries of power, coal and railways.
During the meeting, Singh urged all stakeholders at the centre and state level to work hand-in-hand for unhindered power supply. He urged power gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of ministry of railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply.
Amid the surging power demand, coal stocks at the power plants continued to decline. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the 165 operating power plants under its ambit, have 21.55 million tonne of coal stock, 32% of the 66.32 million tonne required stock, as of April 25. On April 24, the coal stock was at 33% of the regulatory requirement.
Further, a total of 106 plants have critical level of coal stock, less than 25% of the required stock.
As concerns of a coal crisis looms large, industry body Assocham has suggested duty-free import of coal, greater availability of railways rake to transport the dry fuel along with different rate of diesel for captive generators for dealing with power supply issue amid summer.
“We would urge states and discoms not to differentiate against commercial consumers in power supply. This is critical because growth in industrial production remains muted despite the overall economic recovery," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said in a statement.