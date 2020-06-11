Petrol and diesel prices raised for fifth day in a row

With the world slowly opening up for business, oil prices are up again after April’s downward spiral, when demand almost vanished amid a global lockdown. The international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $40.53 per barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $38.24 per barrel at the time of going to press. Brent crude hit a 21-year low and US oil futures slumped to negative for the first time as the glut overwhelmed the world’s limited storage facilities, triggering a wave of selling by traders in April.