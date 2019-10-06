Petrol, diesel price drop for 4th day today. Check latest rates here

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel price continued to decline for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashing prices in four metros.

After four days of slide in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 72 paisa while diesel fell by 46 paisa.

Petrol was selling at ₹73.89 a litre, diesel at ₹67.03 a litre in Delhi after OMCs reduced prices by 12-16 paisa on Sunday.

According to the information available on Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is ₹73.89, ₹76.53, ₹76.50, and ₹76.74, respectively, after the price cut.