After four days of slide in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 72 paisa while diesel fell by 46 paisa. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
After four days of slide in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 72 paisa while diesel fell by 46 paisa. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Petrol, diesel price drop for 4th day today. Check latest rates here

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2019, 01:25 PM IST IANS

  • Petrol was selling at 73.89 a litre, diesel at 67.03 a litre in Delhi after OMCs reduced prices by 12-16 paisa on Sunday
  • The price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is 73.89, 76.53, 76.50, and 76.74, respectively, after the price cut

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel price continued to decline for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, with the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashing prices in four metros.

After four days of slide in the price of the fuels in the national capital, petrol has become cheaper by 72 paisa while diesel fell by 46 paisa.

Petrol was selling at 73.89 a litre, diesel at 67.03 a litre in Delhi after OMCs reduced prices by 12-16 paisa on Sunday.

According to the information available on Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is 73.89, 76.53, 76.50, and 76.74, respectively, after the price cut.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue