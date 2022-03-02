Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week: Report

“ We expect retail diesel and gasoline price hikes to restart from next week: With state elections getting over next week, we expect daily fuel price hikes to restart across both gasoline and diesel. Pump prices have been unchanged since November. We estimate that at spot Brent (~$105/bbl) and Diesel prices, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are losing Rs5.7/ltr v/s normalized margins of Rs2.5/ltr. We would caution investors that given the volatility in crude, diesel and forex, these numbers are dynamic and could change from day to day," JP Morgan said in a report.