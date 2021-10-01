Petrol, diesel prices at record high in national capital

New Delhi: India’s transportation fuel prices touched a new peak on Friday with petrol and diesel in the national capital selling at a record high ₹101.89 per litre and ₹90.17 per litre respectively.

Even as petrol and diesel prices increased by 25 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre respectively at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’ outlets in Delhi, diesel and petrol prices have already breached the ₹100 mark in several parts of the country. The earlier recorded highest price for petrol and diesel in the national capital was ₹101.84 per litre and ₹89.87 respectively in July.

Brent was trading at $78.61 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate trading at $75.21 a barrel at the time of writing this story. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai, and Brent crude, was $76.71 a barrel on 30 September. While India’s petrol demand has crossed pre-covid level, the domestic diesel demand is expected to reach pre-covid-19 levels by Diwali.

Global crude oil prices have rallied in the backdrop of hurricane Ida impacting US Gulf Coast production and a fall in US crude oil inventories. This reduced supply also comes at a time when global oil demand is rising due to vaccination drives being carried out by countries and increasing preference to personal mode of transportation due to coronavirus pandemic.

This price hike comes in the run-up to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus grouping meeting on Monday.The meeting assumes importance that the Opec grouping accounts for a major part of India’s crude oil imports and around 40% of global production. The Opec-plus arrangement comprising of 23 countries including Russia and allies have cut production, resulting in a global rally in crude oil prices. India, the world’ third largest oil importer has been flagging its concerns over the increasing global crude oil prices.

This also comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has upped its forecast for international benchmark crude oil Brent price to reach $90 per barrel by year end from the earlier estimate of $80 per barrel. India, which imports 85% of its oil and 50% of gas demand is particularly at a disadvantage as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave before recovering to 73.54 a barrel in July, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. The prices then fell to $69.80 a barrel in August. India spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

India has also increased the domestic natural gas price by 62% from $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $2.9 per mmBtu under the domestic gas price regime, which was introduced in 2014. The new price effective from 1 October till 31 March will result in an increase in electricity tariffs from gas fuelled power projects and push up the cost of fertiliser production.

