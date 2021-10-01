Petrol, diesel prices at record high in national capital

This price hike comes in the run-up to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus grouping meeting on Monday.The meeting assumes importance that the Opec grouping accounts for a major part of India’s crude oil imports and around 40% of global production. The Opec-plus arrangement comprising of 23 countries including Russia and allies have cut production, resulting in a global rally in crude oil prices. India, the world’ third largest oil importer has been flagging its concerns over the increasing global crude oil prices.