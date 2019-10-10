NEW DELHI : As crude oil rates continue to slide in global markets, petrol and diesel prices fell once again today by 5 paise and 6 paise, respectively. Fuel rates are still above mid-September levels by a little less than 2% in India. During the same period, crude oil rates have, however, fallen by 17%.

In New Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs 73.54 and diesel 66.75. In Mumbai, petrol comes for 79.15 a litre and diesel 67.97. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is charged at 76 a litre and diesel 68.97 per litre. If you are in Chennai, you will have to pay 76.38 for petrol and 70.51 for diesel. In Gurgaon, petrol is priced at 73.30 and diesel 65.91 a litre.

Fuel rates were last increased on September 30 and since then the rates have fallen by more than a rupee.

In the international market, global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $58.21 a barrel by 0354 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $52.48 per barrel.

Amid fears of a global economic slowdown, crude oil has slumped about 17% since just after the mid-September attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Besides crude oil, petrol and diesel prices are also dependent on the exchange rate of rupee as about 80% of crude oil requirements are imported. In the year so far, the rupee has weakened 1.72%.

The rupee was trading at 70.99 a dollar in early deals, up 0.11% from Wednesday's close of 71.07. The Indian unit opened at 70.96 a dollar today.

