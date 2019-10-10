NEW DELHI : As crude oil rates continue to slide in global markets, petrol and diesel prices fell once again today by 5 paise and 6 paise, respectively. Fuel rates are still above mid-September levels by a little less than 2% in India. During the same period, crude oil rates have, however, fallen by 17%.

In New Delhi, a litre of petrol now costs ₹73.54 and diesel ₹66.75. In Mumbai, petrol comes for ₹79.15 a litre and diesel ₹67.97. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is charged at ₹76 a litre and diesel ₹68.97 per litre. If you are in Chennai, you will have to pay ₹76.38 for petrol and ₹70.51 for diesel. In Gurgaon, petrol is priced at ₹73.30 and diesel ₹65.91 a litre.

Fuel rates were last increased on September 30 and since then the rates have fallen by more than a rupee.

In the international market, global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $58.21 a barrel by 0354 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 11 cents, or 0.2%, at $52.48 per barrel.

Amid fears of a global economic slowdown, crude oil has slumped about 17% since just after the mid-September attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Besides crude oil, petrol and diesel prices are also dependent on the exchange rate of rupee as about 80% of crude oil requirements are imported. In the year so far, the rupee has weakened 1.72%.

The rupee was trading at 70.99 a dollar in early deals, up 0.11% from Wednesday's close of 71.07. The Indian unit opened at 70.96 a dollar today.