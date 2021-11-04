The petrol and diesel prices have reduced drastically across all districts and states across the country on the day of Diwali festival, Thursday after Centre reduced excise duties on fuels yesterday. Besides, several state governments have also slashed VAT ( Value Added Tax) on both petrol and diesel, providing a major relief to the common man amid the festival time. VAT is an indirect tax levied on goods and services. Each state has its own VAT laws.

As per the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)'s website, a litre of petrol has reduced to ₹103.97 per litre and diesel to ₹86.67 per litre on Thursday.

On the other hand, in the country's financial capital Mumbai, the rate of petrol has declined to ₹109.98 per litre from 115.85/litre, and that of diesel to ₹94.14 per litre today.

The central government yesterday cut diesel prices by ₹10 a litre and petrol by ₹5 a litre. The Centre's announcement has against the backdrop of businesses and consumers complaining about a rise in commodity prices and input costs.

Petrol price on November 4:

New Delhi ₹ 103.97/litre

103.97/litre Mumbai ₹ 109.98/litre

109.98/litre Kolkata ₹ 104.67/litre

104.67/litre Noida ₹ 101.29/litre

101.29/litre Gurugram ₹ 101.71/litre

101.71/litre Bengaluru ₹ 107.64/litre

107.64/litre Bhubaneshwar ₹ 104.91/litre

104.91/litre Chennai ₹ 101.40/litre

101.40/litre Hyderabad ₹ 108.20/litre

108.20/litre Lucknow ₹ 100.78/litre

100.78/litre Trivandrum ₹ 106.36/litre

106.36/litre Chandigarh ₹ 100.12/litre

100.12/litre Jaipur ₹ 111.10/litre

111.10/litre Ganganagar ₹ 116.34/litre

Diesel price on November 4:

New Delhi ₹ 86.67/litre

86.67/litre Mumbai ₹ 94.14/litre

94.14/litre Kolkata ₹ 89.79/litre

89.79/litre Noida ₹ 87.31/litre

87.31/litre Gurugram ₹ 87.42/litre

87.42/litre Bangalore ₹ 92.03/litre

92.03/litre Bhubaneshwar ₹ 94.51/litre

94.51/litre Chennai ₹ 91.43/litre

91.43/litre Hyderabad ₹ 94.62/litre

94.62/litre Lucknow ₹ 86.85/litre

86.85/litre Trivandrum ₹ 93.47/litre

93.47/litre Chandigarh ₹ 86.46/litre

86.46/litre Jaipur ₹ 95.71/litre

95.71/litre Ganganagar ₹ 100.53/litre

States that have cut VAT on petrol and diesel

Gujarat: Petrol ₹ 7/litre; Diesel ₹ 7/litre

Petrol 7/litre; Diesel 7/litre Uttar Pradesh: Petrol ₹ 12/litre; Diesel ₹ 12/litre

Petrol 12/litre; Diesel 12/litre Uttarakhand: Petrol ₹ 2/litre; Diesel ₹ 2/litre

Petrol 2/litre; Diesel 2/litre Assam: Petrol ₹ 7/litre; Diesel ₹ 7/litre

Petrol 7/litre; Diesel 7/litre Karnataka: Petrol ₹ 7/litre; Diesel ₹ 7/litre

Petrol 7/litre; Diesel 7/litre Goa: Petrol ₹ 7/litre; Diesel ₹ 7/litre

Petrol 7/litre; Diesel 7/litre Manipur: Petrol ₹ 7/litre; Diesel ₹ 7/litre

Petrol 7/litre; Diesel 7/litre Tripura: Petrol ₹ 7/litre; Diesel ₹ 7/litre

Yesterday's reduction was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolls back a part of the ₹13 and ₹16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March and May last year. That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of ₹32.9 per litre and that on diesel to ₹31.8 a litre.

The total increase in petrol price since the May 5, 2020 decision of the government to raise excise duty to record levels now totals ₹38.78 per litre. Diesel rates have during this period gone up by ₹29.03 per litre.

The relentless increase in fuel prices had been severely criticised by Opposition parties, particularly Congress which had demanded that the government reduce its excise duty.

The cut in excise duty will bring relief to motorists. The relief will be bigger for trucks and agri sector -- the biggest users of diesel.

Prior to the cut, the government's collection from levy of excise duty on petroleum products had risen 33% between April and September 2021 compared to last year and was 79% more than pre-COVID levels.

Data available from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Union Ministry of Finance showed excise duty collections during April-September 2021 surging to over ₹1.71 lakh crore, from ₹1.28 lakh crore mop-up in the same period of the previous fiscal.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal, excise collections were ₹3.89 lakh crore and ₹2.39 lakh crore in 2019-20, the CGA data showed.

