The petrol and diesel prices have reduced drastically across all districts and states across the country on the day of Diwali festival, Thursday after Centre reduced excise duties on fuels yesterday. Besides, several state governments have also slashed VAT ( Value Added Tax) on both petrol and diesel, providing a major relief to the common man amid the festival time. VAT is an indirect tax levied on goods and services. Each state has its own VAT laws.

