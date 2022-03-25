Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check city-wise latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by 8 paise a litre each after a gap of a day. Previously, on March 23 and March 24, oil companies increased fuel prices--ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus. A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.81 per litre as against ₹97.01 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from ₹88.27 per litre to ₹89.07/litre, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation.
In Mumbai, petrol price has been increased by 84 paise to ₹112.51 while in Chennai prices went up by 76 paise to ₹103.67. In Kolkata, rates increased to ₹107.18 from ₹106.34 (84 paise hike).
The diesel price hike in Mumbai was 85 paise per litre. Mumbai's diesel rates stand at ₹96.70/litre.
Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
The petrol and diesel rates had been on a freeze since November 4 -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $ 30 per barrel.
The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off.
Oil companies are now recouping the losses. According to a report by Moody's Investors Services, India's top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL together lost around $ 2.25 billion ( ₹19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during elections in five states.
Moody's estimated that IOC's revenue loss was around $ 1-1.1 billion while that of BPCL and HPCL was about $ 550-650 million each for the period between November and March.
Petrol Prices on March 25, 2022
- Delhi: ₹97.81/litre
- Mumbai: ₹112.51/litre
- Kolkata: ₹107.18/litre
- Gurugram: ₹98.30/litre
- Noida: ₹97.90/litre
- Chennai: ₹103.67/litre
- Chandigarh: ₹96.59/litre
- Bengaluru: ₹103.11/litre
- Hyderabad: ₹110.91/litre
Diesel Prices on March 25, 2022
- Delhi: ₹89.07/litre
- Mumbai: ₹96.70/litre
- Kolkata: ₹92.22/litre
- Gurugram: ₹89.52/litre
- Noida: ₹89.43/litre
- Chennai: ₹93.71/litre
- Chandigarh: ₹83.12/litre
- Bengaluru: ₹83.37/litre
- Hyderabad: ₹97.24/litre