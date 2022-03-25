Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check city-wise latest rates

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.81 per litre as against ₹97.01 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from ₹88.27 per litre to ₹89.07/litre

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by 8 paise a litre each after a gap of a day. Previously, on March 23 and March 24, oil companies increased fuel prices--ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus. A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.81 per litre as against ₹97.01 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from ₹88.27 per litre to ₹89.07/litre, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.81 per litre as against ₹97.01 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from ₹88.27 per litre to ₹89.07/litre, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol price has been increased by 84 paise to ₹112.51 while in Chennai prices went up by 76 paise to ₹103.67. In Kolkata, rates increased to ₹107.18 from ₹106.34 (84 paise hike).

The diesel price hike in Mumbai was 85 paise per litre. Mumbai's diesel rates stand at ₹96.70/litre.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The petrol and diesel rates had been on a freeze since November 4 -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $ 30 per barrel.

The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off.

Moody's estimated that IOC's revenue loss was around $ 1-1.1 billion while that of BPCL and HPCL was about $ 550-650 million each for the period between November and March.

Petrol Prices on March 25, 2022

Delhi: ₹ 97.81/litre

Mumbai: ₹ 112.51/litre

Kolkata: ₹ 107.18/litre

Gurugram: ₹ 98.30/litre

Noida: ₹ 97.90/litre

Chennai: ₹ 103.67/litre

Chandigarh: ₹ 96.59/litre

Bengaluru: ₹ 103.11/litre

Hyderabad: ₹ 110.91/litre Diesel Prices on March 25, 2022

Delhi: ₹ 89.07/litre

Mumbai: ₹ 96.70/litre

Kolkata: ₹ 92.22/litre

Gurugram: ₹ 89.52/litre

Noida: ₹ 89.43/litre

Chennai: ₹ 93.71/litre

Chandigarh: ₹ 83.12/litre

Bengaluru: ₹ 83.37/litre

Hyderabad: ₹ 97.24/litre