Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check city-wise latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check city-wise latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by 8 paise a litre each after a gap of a day
2 min read . 06:50 AM IST Livemint

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 97.81 per litre as against 97.01 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from 88.27 per litre to 89.07/litre

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday were hiked by 8 paise a litre each after a gap of a day. Previously, on March 23 and March 24, oil companies increased fuel prices--ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus. A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 97.81 per litre as against 97.01 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from 88.27 per litre to 89.07/litre, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol price has been increased by 84 paise to 112.51 while in Chennai prices went up by 76 paise to 103.67. In Kolkata, rates increased to 107.18 from 106.34 (84 paise hike).

The diesel price hike in Mumbai was 85 paise per litre. Mumbai's diesel rates stand at 96.70/litre.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The petrol and diesel rates had been on a freeze since November 4 -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by $ 30 per barrel.

The rate revision was expected soon after assembly elections ended on March 10 but it was put off.

Oil companies are now recouping the losses. According to a report by Moody's Investors Services, India's top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL together lost around $ 2.25 billion ( 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during elections in five states.

Moody's estimated that IOC's revenue loss was around $ 1-1.1 billion while that of BPCL and HPCL was about $ 550-650 million each for the period between November and March.

Petrol Prices on March 25, 2022

  • Delhi: 97.81/litre 
  • Mumbai: 112.51/litre
  • Kolkata: 107.18/litre
  • Gurugram: 98.30/litre
  • Noida: 97.90/litre 
  • Chennai: 103.67/litre
  • Chandigarh: 96.59/litre 
  • Bengaluru: 103.11/litre
  • Hyderabad: 110.91/litre 

Diesel Prices on March 25, 2022

  • Delhi: 89.07/litre
  • Mumbai: 96.70/litre
  • Kolkata: 92.22/litre
  • Gurugram: 89.52/litre
  • Noida: 89.43/litre
  • Chennai: 93.71/litre
  • Chandigarh: 83.12/litre
  • Bengaluru: 83.37/litre
  • Hyderabad: 97.24/litre

 

