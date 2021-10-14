OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a two-day pause. Check latest rates here
Listen to this article

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol now costs 104.79 a litre in Delhi and diesel prices reached a new high of 93.52 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate was last revised on Monday.

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost 110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost 101.40 per litre.

People in Chennai must pay 102.10 per litre for petrol, while diesel's rate to cost 97.93 in Tamil Nadu's capital.

In Kolkata, too, a litre of petrol and diesel is now costing 105.43 and 96.63, respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

Delhi

Petrol-104.79

Diesel-93.52

MINT PREMIUM See All

Mumbai

Petrol-110.75 

Diesel-01.40

Chennai

Petrol-102.10

Diesel-97.93

Kolkata

Petrol-105.44 

Diesel-96.63

The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout