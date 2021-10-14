Petrol, diesel price today: P etrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol now costs ₹104.79 a litre in Delhi and diesel prices reached a new high of ₹93.52 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate was last revised on Monday.

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost ₹110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost ₹101.40 per litre.

People in Chennai must pay ₹102.10 per litre for petrol, while diesel's rate to cost ₹97.93 in Tamil Nadu's capital.

In Kolkata, too, a litre of petrol and diesel is now costing ₹105.43 and ₹96.63, respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

Delhi

Petrol-104.79

Diesel-93.52

Mumbai

Petrol-110.75

Diesel-01.40

Chennai

Petrol-102.10

Diesel-97.93

Kolkata

Petrol-105.44

Diesel-96.63

The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

