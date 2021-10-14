Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a two-day pause. Check latest rates here1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2021, 09:25 AM IST
Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol now costs ₹104.79 a litre in Delhi and diesel prices reached a new high of ₹93.52 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate was last revised on Monday.
In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost ₹110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost ₹101.40 per litre.
People in Chennai must pay ₹102.10 per litre for petrol, while diesel's rate to cost ₹97.93 in Tamil Nadu's capital.
In Kolkata, too, a litre of petrol and diesel is now costing ₹105.43 and ₹96.63, respectively.
Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:
Delhi
Petrol-104.79
Diesel-93.52
Mumbai
Petrol-110.75
Diesel-01.40
Chennai
Petrol-102.10
Diesel-97.93
Kolkata
Petrol-105.44
Diesel-96.63
The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.
