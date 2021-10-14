Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a two-day pause. Check latest rates here

In the national capital, petrol now costs ₹104.79 a litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol now costs ₹104.79 a litre in Delhi and diesel prices reached a new high of ₹93.52 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate was last revised on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol now costs ₹104.79 a litre in Delhi and diesel prices reached a new high of ₹93.52 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate was last revised on Monday.

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost ₹110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost ₹101.40 per litre. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost ₹110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost ₹101.40 per litre. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

People in Chennai must pay ₹102.10 per litre for petrol, while diesel's rate to cost ₹97.93 in Tamil Nadu's capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Kolkata, too, a litre of petrol and diesel is now costing ₹105.43 and ₹96.63, respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol-104.79

Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol-110.75

Diesel-01.40

Chennai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol-102.10

Diesel-97.93

Kolkata {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Petrol-105.44

Diesel-96.63

The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}