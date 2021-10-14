Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a two-day pause. Check latest rates here

Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a two-day pause. Check latest rates here

Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a two-day pause.
09:25 AM IST Livemint

In the national capital, petrol now costs 104.79 a litre in Delhi, according to Indian Oil Corporation

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a pause of two straight days. In the national capital, petrol now costs 104.79 a litre in Delhi and diesel prices reached a new high of 93.52 a litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Prior to this, the rate was last revised on Monday.

In Mumbai, petrol price moved 34 paise higher to cost 110.75 per litre, while diesel rates surged 37 paise to cost 101.40 per litre.

People in Chennai must pay 102.10 per litre for petrol, while diesel's rate to cost 97.93 in Tamil Nadu's capital.

In Kolkata, too, a litre of petrol and diesel is now costing 105.43 and 96.63, respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

Delhi

Petrol-104.79

Diesel-93.52

Mumbai

Petrol-110.75 

Diesel-01.40

Chennai

Petrol-102.10

Diesel-97.93

Kolkata

Petrol-105.44 

Diesel-96.63

The rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

