Petrol, diesel prices hiked after four months

"About the increased oil import concerns... we require total of five million barrels per day. Sixty per cent of it comes from Gulf. We have imported from Russia, just 0.419 million metric tonnes, that is 0.2 per cent of total requirement (during April-January this fiscal)," Puri said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday while replying to a supplementary to a starred question. He added that the government is monitoring the situation.

