Petrol diesel prices today: Fuel prices today hit fresh all-time highs following a surge in global crude oil rates. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost ₹106.54 and ₹95.27 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs ₹ 112.44, and diesel is sold at ₹ 103.26 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai breached the ₹ 103 per litre mark and is currently sold at ₹ 103.26 per litre.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol now costs ₹107.12, and diesel is sold at ₹98 per litre

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above ₹100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa and Ladakh.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

