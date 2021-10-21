OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Petrol, diesel prices hiked again. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Listen to this article

Petrol diesel prices today: Fuel prices today hit fresh all-time highs following a surge in global crude oil rates. In the national capital, petrol and diesel rates soared 35 paise to cost 106.54 and 95.27 per litre respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs 112.44, and diesel is sold at 103.26 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai breached the 103 per litre mark and is currently sold at 103.26 per litre. 

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol now costs 107.12, and diesel is sold at 98 per litre

Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa and Ladakh.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout