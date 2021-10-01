OPEN APP
Petrol and diesel prices today touched record levels across the country after rates were hiked by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre respectively.

The price of petrol was hiked to 101.89 a litre in Delhi and to 107.95 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel rates increased to 90.17 a litre in Delhi and 97.84 in Mumbai.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The price of petrol in Kolkata is at 102.47  per litre and 93.27 per litre of diesel. The price of petrol in Chennai is at 99.58 and 94.74 per litre of diesel

This is the third price increase in petrol since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision and the fifth in the case of diesel.

The hike took the retail price of petrol to a near-record high. Petrol had hit a record high of 101.84 a litre in Delhi in July and 107.83 in Mumbai. For diesel, the increase led to rates equalling the all-time high of 89.87 a litre touched in Delhi in the same month.

This spurt in global rates led state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resuming daily price revisions on September 24, ending the pause in rates that came into effect from September 5.

In five price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 1.25 paise per litre, negating all of the price reductions that happened between July 18 and September 5.

Petrol price has increased by more than 50 paise per litre in two instalments this week.

Before this, diesel price was last increased on July 15. The last increase in petrol rate was on July 17.

International crude oil prices have reached a nearly three-year high as global output disruptions have forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by 0.65 and 1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above the 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

