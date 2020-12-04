Petrol, diesel prices hiked today. Latest rates here

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies hiked the prices of petrol and diesel for the third consecutive day today. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by around 20 paise across the metro. Petrol price was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹82.86 per litre from ₹82.66. Diesel rate went up from ₹72.84 to ₹73.07 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹82.86 per litre from ₹82.66. Diesel rate went up from ₹72.84 to ₹73.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was raised to ₹89.52 per litre from ₹89.33, while diesel rate went up from ₹79.42 to ₹79.66.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros according to Indian Oil Corporation

Delhi 82.86 (Petrol) 73.07 (Diesel)

Mumbai 89.52 (Petrol) 79.66 (Diesel)

Chennai 85.76 (Petrol) 78.45 (Diesel)

Kolkata 84.37 (Petrol) 76.64 (Diesel)

Petrol, Diesel rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

This is the 12th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after a nearly two-month hiatus.

Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum currently review the domestic petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.