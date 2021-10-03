OPEN APP
Petrol and diesel prices soared to new record highs across the country on Sunday after rates were hiked again by 25 paise and 30 paise a litre, respectively.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest ever level of 102.39 a litre and to 108.43 in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Diesel rates too touched a record high of 90.77 in Delhi and 98.48 a litre in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, petrol is available at 103.07 and diesel at 93.87 per litre and in Chennai one has to pay 100.01 for one litre of petrol and 95.31 for one litre of diesel. 

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

The price hike follows international oil prices soaring to near three-year high as global output disruptions forced energy companies to draw more crude oil out of their stockpiles.

The basket of crude oil India imports has averaged $78 per barrel in last few days.

The fourth consecutive daily increase in its rateshas sent petrol prices above 100 in most major cities of the country.

Similarly, the eighth increase in prices in ten days has shot up diesel rates above 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading above $78 per barrel.

In eight price increases since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 2.15 paise per litre. Petrol price has increased by Re 1.25 per litre in five instalments.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by 0.65 and 1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

