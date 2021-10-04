After petrol, the price of diesel in Jaipur district has crossed ₹100 per litre mark, as per the data of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA).

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur are ₹109.40 and ₹100.10, respectively on Monday.

"Fuel prices are on a continuous rise. After petrol, diesel price has crossed ₹100 per litre. Price in bordering districts of Rajasthan is much higher than Jaipur and affecting dealers," RPDA president Suneet Bagai said, PTI reported.

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros today, October 4, after a hike on three consecutive trading sessions.

In the national capital, petrol is constant at a record high of ₹102.39 per litre and diesel is steady at ₹90.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, in Mumbai, the rate of petrol is ₹108.43 per litre while diesel is at ₹98.48 per litre. In Kolkata petrol can be bought at ₹103.07 per litre and diesel costs ₹93.87 a litre. At the same time, petrol is ₹100.01 a litre in Chennai and diesel is ₹95.31 a litre.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.