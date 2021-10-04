OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices top 100 per litre in this city
After petrol, the price of diesel in Jaipur district has crossed 100 per litre mark, as per the data of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA).

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur are 109.40 and 100.10, respectively on Monday.

"Fuel prices are on a continuous rise. After petrol, diesel price has crossed 100 per litre. Price in bordering districts of Rajasthan is much higher than Jaipur and affecting dealers," RPDA president Suneet Bagai said, PTI reported.

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros today, October 4, after a hike on three consecutive trading sessions.

In the national capital, petrol is constant at a record high of 102.39 per litre and diesel is steady at 90.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, in Mumbai, the rate of petrol is 108.43 per litre while diesel is at 98.48 per litre. In Kolkata petrol can be bought at 103.07 per litre and diesel costs 93.87 a litre. At the same time, petrol is 100.01 a litre in Chennai and diesel is 95.31 a litre.

