Petrol, diesel prices top 100 per litre in this city

In the national capital, petrol is constant at a record high of ₹102.39 per litre and diesel is steady at ₹90.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, in Mumbai, the rate of petrol is ₹108.43 per litre while diesel is at ₹98.48 per litre. In Kolkata petrol can be bought at ₹103.07 per litre and diesel costs ₹93.87 a litre. At the same time, petrol is ₹100.01 a litre in Chennai and diesel is ₹95.31 a litre.