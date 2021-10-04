Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Petrol, diesel prices top 100 per litre in this city

Petrol, diesel prices top 100 per litre in this city

Premium
Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros today.
1 min read . 01:42 PM IST Livemint

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros today, October 4, after a hike on three consecutive trading sessions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After petrol, the price of diesel in Jaipur district has crossed 100 per litre mark, as per the data of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA).

After petrol, the price of diesel in Jaipur district has crossed 100 per litre mark, as per the data of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA).

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur are 109.40 and 100.10, respectively on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Jaipur are 109.40 and 100.10, respectively on Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Fuel prices are on a continuous rise. After petrol, diesel price has crossed 100 per litre. Price in bordering districts of Rajasthan is much higher than Jaipur and affecting dealers," RPDA president Suneet Bagai said, PTI reported.

Petrol and diesel prices are unchanged across the metros today, October 4, after a hike on three consecutive trading sessions.

In the national capital, petrol is constant at a record high of 102.39 per litre and diesel is steady at 90.77 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Currently, in Mumbai, the rate of petrol is 108.43 per litre while diesel is at 98.48 per litre. In Kolkata petrol can be bought at 103.07 per litre and diesel costs 93.87 a litre. At the same time, petrol is 100.01 a litre in Chennai and diesel is 95.31 a litre.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Recovery trends showed signs of slacking across states ...

Premium

6 penny stocks with solid growth and zero debt

Premium

Molnupiravir, the covid drug that everyone wants to launch

Premium

Things to know before switching your health insurance p ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!