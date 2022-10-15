Petrol, diesel prices unchanged on Saturday despite volatility in global prices

New Delhi: On Friday, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $91.63 per barrel, lower by 3.11%.
The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have updated their petrol and diesel prices for today. While there were minor changes in petrol prices, diesel prices in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change.
Here is the price of petrol and diesel today, i.e. October 15, 2022 in your city:
1. Delhi: Petrol- ₹96.72 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.62 per litre
2. Mumbai: Petrol- ₹106.31 per litre, Diesel- ₹94.27 per litre
3. Noida: Petrol- ₹96.92 per litre, Diesel- ₹90.08 per litre
4. Bengaluru: Petrol- ₹101.94 per litre, Diesel- ₹87.89 per litre
5. Gurugram: Petrol- ₹97.18 per litre, Diesel- ₹90.05 per litre
6. Chennai: Petrol- ₹102.63 per litre, Diesel- ₹94.24 per litre
7. Kolkata: Petrol- ₹106.03 per litre, Diesel- ₹92.76 per litre
8. Lucknow: Petrol- ₹96.57 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.76 per litre
9 . Patna: Petrol - ₹107.46 per litre, Diesel - ₹94.24 per litre
10. Chandigarh: Petrol- ₹96.20 per litre, Diesel- ₹84.26 per litre
If you wish to check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily, you can do it by just sending an SMS.
The Indian Oil customers need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers need to type RSP and send it to 9223112222.
