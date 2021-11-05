Petrol, diesel prices will increase again in coming months: Energy expert

Asked about the reason for Centre's move to decrease excise duty on petrol and diesel, Taneja said, "When oil prices are low, the government increases the excise duty, when oil is too expensive, the government reduces the excise duty. The consumption and sale of oil had come down to 40 per cent during the time of COVID. Later, it had come down to 35 per cent. When the sales have reduced, the income of the government will automatically decrease. But now that sale is back like the pre-COVID era."