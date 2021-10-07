New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed ₹100 in many states. Petrol price in Mumbai reached an all-time high of ₹109.25 per litre today after oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the fuel rates again. The price of diesel stood at 99.55 per litre, up by 38 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices surged to record all all-time high levels across the metro cities.

In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities; petrol price was increased by 29 paise, as it touched ₹109.25 for a litre while the diesel spiked by 38 paise to cost ₹99.55 per litre.

Petrol now costs ₹103.24 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price stands at ₹91.77 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs ₹103.94 per litre, and diesel at ₹94.88 per litre while the petrol price now stands at ₹100.75 per litre in Chennai, and diesel cost ₹95.26 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

