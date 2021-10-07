Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol price above 109 per litre in Mumbai, at all-time high

Petrol price above 109 per litre in Mumbai, at all-time high

Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar across the country.
1 min read . 08:54 AM IST Livemint

Petrol and diesel prices surged to record all all-time high levels across the metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed 100 in many states. Petrol price in Mumbai reached an all-time high of 109.25 per litre today after oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the fuel rates again. The price of diesel stood at 99.55 per litre, up by 38 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices surged to record all all-time high levels across the metro cities. 

In Mumbai, fuel rates continue to be the highest among the metro cities; petrol price was increased by 29 paise, as it touched 109.25 for a litre while the diesel spiked by 38 paise to cost 99.55 per litre.

Petrol now costs 103.24 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price stands at 91.77 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol costs 103.94 per litre,  and diesel at 94.88 per litre while the petrol price now stands at 100.75 per litre in Chennai, and diesel cost 95.26 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

 

