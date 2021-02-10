Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Petrol price at record high of 87.60 per litre in Delhi on Wednesday
Having held rates steady for 29 days, OMCs had been increasing auto fuel prices since early January.

Petrol price at record high of 87.60 per litre in Delhi on Wednesday

1 min read . 09:29 AM IST Utpal Bhaskar

  • Diesel prices at 77.73 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai also, petrol and diesel selling at a record high of 94.12 a litre and 84.63 a litre, respectively

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday continued with the hike in prices of transportation fuel, raising petrol and diesel rates by 35 paise a litre and 25 paise, respectively, in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday continued with the hike in prices of transportation fuel, raising petrol and diesel rates by 35 paise a litre and 25 paise, respectively, in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Retail prices of petrol hit a new record high of 87.60 per litre in Delhi, while diesel prices retailed at 77.73 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai too, petrol and diesel were being sold at a record high at 94.12 a litre and 84.63 a litre, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Retail prices of petrol hit a new record high of 87.60 per litre in Delhi, while diesel prices retailed at 77.73 a litre in the national capital. In Mumbai too, petrol and diesel were being sold at a record high at 94.12 a litre and 84.63 a litre, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Having held rates steady for 29 days, OMCs had been increasing auto fuel prices since early January.

This comes in the backdrop of the cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, at $59.78 a barrel on 8 February. The benchmark Brent crude was at $61 per barrel in early trade on Wednesday, and the West Texas Intermediate was at $58.21 a barrel at the time of writing this story.

India, the third-largest oil importer globally, is vulnerable to any increase in global prices as they can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit. Every dollar increase in the price of oil raises India’s import bill by 10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.