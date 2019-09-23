NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise for the seventh consecutive day in India today. The price of petrol was up by 29 paise per litre and that of diesel by 19 paise per litre. If the last seven days are taken into account, then the petrol price has gone up by ₹1.88 per litre and diesel price by ₹1.50 a litre.

Petrol is now at a year-high in India while diesel is the highest in the last few months. Petrol price has never been as expensive since end-November 2018, when it was hovering around ₹74 (Delhi). Diesel price was then around ₹69 (Delhi).

5 things to know about petrol, diesel prices:

1) Petrol and diesel prices have been rising daily for the last 7 days from September 17. If the post-Budget hike in July is not taken into account, this hike would be the the highest weekly gain in fuel prices since 2017, according to a report.

2) The latest round of price hike is a direct effect of spike in crude oil rates after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities knocked off more than 5% of global oil supply.

3) Oil prices rallied today after Iran warned the presence of US forces in the Gulf was causing instability in the region. Brent crude surged as much as 1.9% after jumping 6.7% last week, the biggest weekly gain since January.

4) Given the trend in oil rates, it is likely that fuel prices will continue to increase for the next few days in India also. India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements. State-run retailers fix fuel prices based on a complex algorithm of 15-day average international benchmark rates.

5) The exchange rate of US dollar and rupee is also a big factor in the determination of retail prices of petrol and diesel. Any spike in dollar rates, makes oil imports costlier for India. After weakening about 1.65% so far this year, the rupee was trading at 71.98 to a dollar, down from Friday's close of 70.95.