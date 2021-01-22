Petrol prices hit a new high, retailing at 85.45 per litre in NCR

New Delhi: India’ petrol prices hit a new high on Friday, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) again increased petrol and diesel prices by 25 paise per litre each, after holding prices steady for two-days.

Petrol prices in the national capital registered a record high price, with petrol selling at ₹85.45 per litre and diesel retailing at ₹75.63 per litre. This is the highest price for petrol in the National Capital Region till date.

Diesel is also retailing at a record high price in Mumbai. After holding the transportation fuel’ retail price steady for 29 days, oil marketing companies in India started increasing prices in January.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was $56.19 a barrel on 20 January. With Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer reducing production and ongoing vaccination drive worldwide, the global crude oil prices have risen, with Brent trading at $55.60 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate trading at $52.58 a barrel, at the time of writing this article.

There are increasing calls for the government to lower taxes on transportation fuels, as central and state taxes and the commission of dealers are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuel to arrive at the retail price.

India, the world’ third largest oil importer, on its part has also been making a case for affordable oil prices to allow for a consumption-led demand recovery and a global consensus on “responsible pricing". Every dollar per barrel rise in crude prices increases India’s oil import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

The oil prices have been on an upswing after the13th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus meeting on 5 January decided on “adjustments to the production level for February and March 2021." The Opec-plus decision is significant for India, as Opec makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports. All eyes are now on the next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting scheduled for 3 January.

“The Meeting recognized that market sentiment has been buoyed recently by vaccine programmes and improved asset markets, but underscored the need for caution due to prevailing weak demand and poor refining margins, the high stock overhang and other underlying uncertainties," Opec said in a statement after the Opec-plus meeting.

India is particularly vulnerable to a high energy price regime in the backdrop of its economy projected to contract by a record 7.7% in the year ending 31 March, the sharpest annual contraction on record. Also, India’s factory output of Asia’s third-largest economy shrank in November after registering two straight months of growth. However, retail inflation has dipped to a 14-month low in December.

With the spread of the pandemic, the price fell to $19.90 in April before rising to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

