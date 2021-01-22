Petrol prices hit a new high, retailing at 85.45 per litre in NCR

The oil prices have been on an upswing after the13th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus meeting on 5 January decided on “adjustments to the production level for February and March 2021." The Opec-plus decision is significant for India, as Opec makes up for about 40% of global output and 83% of India’s oil imports. All eyes are now on the next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting scheduled for 3 January.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}