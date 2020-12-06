Petrol, diesel price touch 2-year high today. Check latest rates

Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise today. After the hike, petrol price in Delhi rose to ₹83.41 per litre from ₹83.13. Diesel rates went up from ₹73.32 to ₹73.61 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

This is the fifth straight day of price hike and the 14th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Rates crossed ₹90-mark for petrol and ₹80 in case of diesel in Mumbai. In Mumbai, the petrol price was raised to ₹90.05 per litre from ₹89.78, while diesel rates went up from ₹79.93 to ₹80.23.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros

Delhi 81.23 (Petrol) 70.68 (Diesel)

Mumbai 87.92 (Petrol) 77.11 (Diesel)

Chennai 84.31 (Petrol) 76.17 (Diesel)

Kolkata 82.79 (Petrol) 74.24 (Diesel)

Petrol dieel rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

