Petrol, diesel rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Petrol, diesel price touch 2-year high today. Check latest rates

1 min read . 12:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The rates are now at the highest level since September 2018
  • In Mumbai, the petrol price was raised to 90.05 per litre, while diesel rates went up to 80.23

Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise today. After the hike, petrol price in Delhi rose to 83.41 per litre from 83.13. Diesel rates went up from 73.32 to 73.61 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

This is the fifth straight day of price hike and the 14th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Rates crossed 90-mark for petrol and 80 in case of diesel in Mumbai. In Mumbai, the petrol price was raised to 90.05 per litre from 89.78, while diesel rates went up from 79.93 to 80.23.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros

Delhi 81.23 (Petrol) 70.68 (Diesel)

Mumbai 87.92 (Petrol) 77.11 (Diesel)

Chennai 84.31 (Petrol) 76.17 (Diesel)

Kolkata 82.79 (Petrol) 74.24 (Diesel)

Petrol dieel rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn't changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

