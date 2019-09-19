NEW DELHI : In the fourth consecutive round of hike, the price of petrol went up by 29 paise per litre while that of diesel by 19 paise per litre. Today's hike is the biggest one for petrol in the last two months. In the last four days alone, the price of petrol has shot up by 68 paise and diesel by 58 paise a litre.

A litre of petrol costs ₹72.71 a litre in Delhi, ₹78.39 in Mumbai, ₹75.19 in Bengaluru and ₹75.76 in Chennai. Diesel, on the other hand, costs ₹66.01 a litre in Delhi, ₹69.24 in Mumbai, ₹68.26 in Bengaluru and ₹69.77 in Chennai.

The latest round of fuel price hike is directly related to the drone strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities on Saturday. On Monday, crude oil rates had gone up by almost 20% as about 5% of world's oil supplies were wiped out in the attacks.

For India, Saudi Arabia is crucial as it supplies about a fifth of India's oil imports. More than 80% of India's oil requirements are met through imports from countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

After the initial shock on Monday, crude oil rates have fallen but are still above the pre-attack levels. During the day, crude oil rates edged higher once again. Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $63.68 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 14 cents to $58.25 a barrel.

Markets sensed relief after Saudi Aarabia said it had managed to restore supplies to customers at levels prior to the attacks by drawing from its oil inventories.

In India, the weakening rupee is also making oil imports costlier for state-run fuel retailers. The Indian rupee opened 24 paise down at 71.36 against the American currency on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate.

(Inputs from agencies)