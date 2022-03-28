New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) raised fuel prices for the sixth time in seven days, taking petrol price in the national capital to ₹99.41 per litre on Monday.

Price of petrol in Delhi was increased by 30 paise, while that of diesel was hiked by 35 paise to ₹90.77 a litre.

Revision of fuel prices was halted for over four months since November, although crude oil prices surged over $40 per barrel since then. In the past seven days, since daily revision of retail fuel prices resumed on March 22, petrol price has increased by ₹4 per litre while, that of diesel by ₹4.10 a litre.

Due to the large gap in crude oil prices and retail fuel rates, experts feel this price rise is here to stay. A recent report by ICRA, however, suggested that graded price increases of auto fuels would prolong losses for the oil marketing companies.

The increase in retail prices has, however, fueled inflationary worries, which may eventually hurt growth. India is already witnessing high inflation rate. The retail inflation rate in India - measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI)- came in at 6.07% in February 2022, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Global crude oil prices, have largely been on the rise post Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

During the early trade on Monday, oil prices, however, were trading lower amid concerns of fall in demand from China as the country is facing a rise in Covid-19 cases and eventual restrictions. JP Morgan recently lowered its expectation for the second-quarter oil demand in China by 520,000 barrels per day to 15.8 million barrels per day.

Around 9.25 pm, the May contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $117.56, lower by 2.56% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX fell 2.87% to $110.63 per barrel.

High crude oil prices are a major concern for India as the country meets around 85% of its energy requirements through imports.

