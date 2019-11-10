NEW DELHI : With a rise of 45 paise per litre, petrol prices in Delhi remained above ₹73 per litre for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Diesel prices however, remained unchanged.

Petrol price rose by 20 paise/litre in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi on Sunday, and by 21 paise/litre in Chennai.

As per the Indian Oil website, the new petrol rates were — ₹73.05/litre, 75.76/litre, ₹78.72/litre and ₹75.92/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.

Diesel continued to sell at ₹65.91/litre, ₹68.32/litre, ₹69.13/litre and ₹69.67/litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai respectively.