Amid US-China trade war concerns, crude oil futures in New York and London fell more than 5% on Thursday but recovered more than 1% today. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Amid US-China trade war concerns, crude oil futures in New York and London fell more than 5% on Thursday but recovered more than 1% today. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Petrol prices go up by 27 paise this week. Check today's fuel rates

1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2019, 11:41 AM IST Staff Writer

  • So far this month the price of petrol has fallen by 1.74 per litre and diesel by 26 paise per litre
  • In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs 71.25 a litre in Delhi, 76.86 in Mumbai, 74.10 in Chennai and 73.46 in Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by 27 paise and 16 paise a litre, respectively, this week. State-run fuel retailers today increased the price of petrol by 14 paise a litre and that of diesel by 16 paise a litre.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs 71.25 a litre in Delhi, 76.86 in Mumbai, 74.10 in Chennai and 73.46 in Kolkata. Diesel, on the other hand, costs 66.45 a litre in Delhi, 69.63 in Mumbai, 70.24 in Chennai and 68.21 in Kolkata.

So far this month the price of petrol has fallen by 1.74 per litre and diesel by 26 paise per litre.

Amid US-China trade war concerns, crude oil futures in New York and London fell more than 5% on Thursday but recovered more than 1% today. Brent crude futures were at $68.65 per barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.3%, at $58.65 per barrel.

In the meantime, PTI reported that India has stopped importing oil from Iran after American waivers granted to eight buyers expired early this month. India is the latest country to comply with the US sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India has stopped importing oil from Iran after the United States refused to extend exemption from sanctions earlier this month.


Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue