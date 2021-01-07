Petrol prices hit record high on Thursday

NEW DELHI : Petrol prices in India have touched an all-time high level, with a litre of the transportation fuel selling at ₹84.20 in Delhi on Thursday.

After holding steady for 29 days, petrol price rose again on Thursday by 23 paise per litre. Fuel retailers had increased price of petrol by 26 paise per litre on Wednesday. Diesel price also rose 26 paise per litre to ₹74.38 per litre in the national capital on Thursday.

The previous all-time high price of petrol was ₹84 per litre on 4 October, 2018 in Delhi. The all-time high price of diesel in the national capital was ₹81.94 per litre on 30 July, 2020.

The high transportation fuel prices have also added pressure on the government to cut taxes on fuel, amid reports that the Centre is exploring an excise duty cut, with the final call to be taken by the finance ministry. On top of the refinery gate price of auto fuel, central and state taxes and dealers’ commission are added to arrive at the retail price.

The union government’s receipts from excise duty, the bulk of which comes from petrol, diesel and crude oil, has shown a sharp 40% year-on-year jump in the first seven months of this fiscal. The Centre’s receipts from excise duty stood at Rs1.6 trillion in the April-October period, markedly above the Rs1.14 trillion collected in the same period a year ago, data from the Controller General of Accounts showed.

India, the third largest oil importer globally, had increased taxes on petrol and diesel this year. The union government raised in two tranches the special additional excise duty and the additional excise duty on petrol and diesel collected as road and infrastructure cess, leading to an increase of Rs13 on petrol and Rs16 on diesel per litre.

While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted global energy demand, with the vaccination underway, there has been a bounce in international crude oil prices. While Brent was trading at $54.75 per barrel, the West Texas Intermediate was at $51.10 a barrel at the time of writing this story. Every dollar per barrel increase in crude prices increases India’s oil import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, averaged $56.43 and $69.88 per barrel in FY18 and FY19, respectively. It was $69.88 per barrel in FY 20. With the spread of the pandemic, the price fell to $19.90 in April. The price later recovered to $30.60 in May, $40.63 in June, $43.35 in July, $44.19 in August, $41.35 in September, $40.66 in October, $43.34 in November and $49.84 a barrel in December respectively, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The price was $50.96 a barrel on 4 January.

Transportation fuel prices in India have been on an upward trajectory. Retail prices of petrol and diesel in India track global prices of these auto fuels, not crude, although they are broadly linked to crude oil price trends.

The price hikes on Wednesday and Thursday come in the backdrop of the 13th Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus decision on Tuesday for “adjustments to the production level for February and March 2021." The Opec-plus December’s decision was to increase the crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from January and gradually return the 2 mb/d to the global market.

India is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

