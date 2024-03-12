Petrol pumps cap inventory amid hopes of fuel price cut
Fuel dealers have adopted this norm to cope with anticipated price cuts by oil marketing companies which come with immediate effect
New Delhi: Retail fuel pumps across the country are operating with about three days of stock against the usual inventory of five days over the past month amid speculations of a cut in petrol and diesel prices ahead of general elections.
Next Story
₹1,928.4-0.98%
₹174.2-0.55%
₹508.8-2.86%
₹90.15-3.13%
₹347.8-0.82%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message