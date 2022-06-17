Petrol pumps in remote areas brought under universal service obligation

States which have been worst-affected by the shortage are the ones with a heavy dependence on the pumps of private companies, which have shut or reduced fuel sales. In Rajasthan, fuel retail outlets run by private companies cater to 15-17% of the fuel demand. Out of the 6,475 pumps in the state, 1,275 belong to private companies. Similarly, private companies own 500 out of the total 4,900 pumps in Madhya Pradesh.