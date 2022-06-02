Petrol pumps not to get higher margins

Petrol pump associations last month approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi high court ruled in favour of OMCs. Petrol pump dealers had initially moved the high court against the OMC over the revised guidelines, according to which hefty penalties would be levied on dealers in case their employees are not paid higher than the minimum wages, applicable under central minimum wages or statutory minimum wages, as notified by the states along with benefits such as provident fund, bonus and gratuity. An OMC executive said as the matter is sub-judice, it would not be right on the part of the companies to go for a revision now.