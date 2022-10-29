Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM IST
While there were minor changes in petrol prices, diesel prices in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change.
New Delhi: On Friday, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $95.77 per barrel, lower by 1.23%. The December contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 1.32% to $87.90 a barrel.