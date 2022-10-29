New Delhi: On Friday, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $95.77 per barrel, lower by 1.23%. The December contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on the NYMEX fell 1.32% to $87.90 a barrel.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have updated their petrol and diesel prices for today. While there were minor changes in petrol prices, diesel prices in some cities including Delhi and Mumbai saw no change.

Here is the price of petrol and diesel today, i.e. October 29, 2022, in your city:

1. Delhi: Petrol- ₹96.72 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.62 per litre

2. Mumbai: Petrol- ₹106.31 per litre, Diesel- ₹94.27 per litre

3. Noida: Petrol- ₹96.92 per litre, Diesel- ₹90.08 per litre

4. Bengaluru: Petrol- ₹101.94 per litre, Diesel- ₹87.89 per litre

5. Gurugram: Petrol- ₹97.18 per litre, Diesel- ₹90.05 per litre

6. Chennai: Petrol- ₹102.63 per litre, Diesel- ₹94.24 per litre

7. Kolkata: Petrol- ₹106.03 per litre, Diesel- ₹92.76 per litre

8. Lucknow: Petrol- ₹96.57 per litre, Diesel- ₹89.76 per litre

9 . Patna: Petrol - ₹107.46 per litre, Diesel - ₹94.24 per litre

10. Chandigarh: Petrol- ₹96.20 per litre, Diesel- ₹84.26 per litre

Earlier on May 21, the Centre had cut excise duty. Excise duty on petrol was cut by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre. Since then the price of petrol and diesel has come down. After this, diesel became cheaper by ₹9.50 and ₹7 per litre in the country.

If you wish to check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily, you can do it by just sending an SMS.

The Indian Oil customers need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers need to type RSP and send it to 9223112222.