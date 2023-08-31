Petroleum minister asks non-BJP state governments to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

Petroleum minister asks non-BJP state governments to cut VAT on petrol, diesel1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Centre lowered the excise duty on the transport fuels in Nov 2021 and May 2022, which was followed by reduction in VAT by BJP-ruled states
New Delhi: A day after the union cabinet approved a Rs-200 cut on domestic LPG cylinders, union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri has asked states with non-BJP governments to cut the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
